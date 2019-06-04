Given my career in housing-related policy matters, I watched with interest the House Financial Services Committee interview Ben Carson, HUD secretary on May 21, 2019. While many Democrat representatives treated Ben Carson roughly in their questions, Ben McAdams made his points and expressed his concerns to the secretary in a professional and considerate manner. He represented Utah values well. With so much discord in our nation, it was exceptionally refreshing to see Mr. McAdams' collegiality. We need more of this in our nation’s capitol. This is how one wins friends and influences opponents. Ben even earned agreement from Mr. Carson in how HUD could handle matters better in the future. Thank you Ben, you’re off to a great start.

Richard Ferguson

South Jordan