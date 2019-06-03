The For the People Act, awaiting hearing in the U.S. Senate, will give states the power and resources to modernize and secure their election systems. It will improve American elections by making our election system more free, fair and accessible to all eligible Americans by modernizing voter registration, establishing the public financing of elections through small donor matching funds, ending gerrymandering and restoring transparency in our government.

Utah has already seen the positive impacts of voting reform measures like online voter registration, same-day registration and expanded vote-by-mail options. These common-sense reforms help ensure citizens’ access to one of their most important constitutional rights, voting. Shouldn’t eligible voters in other states benefit from these reforms as well?

The 2018 election wasn't the first time Utah citizens questioned redistricting. The 2010 redistricting process was fraught and ultimately led to many citizens questioning the value of their input in our political system. The independent redistricting provisions of the For the People Act will eliminate the process of elected officials choosing their voters, more appropriately allowing the voters to choose their elected officials.

The League of Women Voters of Utah calls upon our local, state and national leaders to support S.949. Sens. Romney and Lee must show their dedication to a strengthened democracy that works for all by joining the call for a hearing on this historic legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Catherine G. Weller and Vickie Samuelson

Salt Lake City