Lawmakers in Illinois this week passed legislation allowing a massive expansion of gambling in that state. Six news casinos will open, and large sports facilities, including famed Wrigley Field, will be allowed to buy gambling licenses that open the way for sports wagering.

Travelers may even begin noticing slot machines at O’Hare Airport, enticing them to while away the time between flights by throwing hard-earned cash against the fickle, largely uncooperative winds of chance.

The state thus becomes one of a growing number that have expanded legal gambling, particularly in the realm of professional sports, since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down a 1992 law that prohibited sports wagering in the name of protecting the integrity of athletics.

That unfortunate decision is likely to echo through the coming generations in a myriad of social ills. It also seems odd in light of current experience in Europe. England, for example, has undergone a multi-party cooperative effort to ban gambling commercials during televised sporting events — a ban scheduled to take effect in August. Among other things, this came after reports that problem gambling among those 16 and older had risen by a third during a three-year span, as reported by The Guardian.

A new Associated Press report says advertising hasn’t faced the same level of scrutiny in this country, where problem gamblers struggle against the temptations of slick ad campaigns. No state that has legalized sports betting ads has placed any restrictions on them.

Many American state governments are instead grabbing hold of sports gambling as if it were a shiny new toy, turning what seems like a blind eye to consequences. Illinois, it must be noted, has a massive budget deficit. Gambling, with its false promises, may seem an easier fix than trying to confront the cuts or tax increases needed to fix that problem.

Utah, by contrast, has a robust state budget and a booming economy. Together with Hawaii, it is a last holdout against any form of legalized gambling.

The religious tenets many Utahns espouse undoubtedly had some effect on a recent WalletHub finding that the state ranks 50th in terms of gambling addiction. But that ranking likely wouldn’t hold long if the state were to legalize various forms of gambling, together with its advertising.

A 2017 study by Deakin University in Australia found that the aggressive marketing of sports gambling there had led children to adopt attitudes that accepted wagering as normal. Children, the study found, were influenced by the messages they saw on television, which should surprise no one.

As a result, “Even though many of the children we interviewed had never gambled on a sporting event, they were able to describe different gambling markets, betting options and deals,” one of the professors who co-authored the study said in a media release from the school.

The children interviewed for the study also described gambling as “easy” or “fun,” based on what they had seen in commercials.

As with the recent wave of states embracing the legalization of recreational marijuana use, Americans who support widespread sports gambling seem far too gullible in accepting behaviors that previous generations wisely considered vices. Lawmakers in statehouses should turn a more critical eye toward the consequences of their actions, particularly when it comes to children and the societal costs involved.