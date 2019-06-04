SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s will accept your foreign money on Thursday, according to USA Today.

McDonald’s will accept foreign currency from 2 to 5 p.m. local time as a way to launch its new worldwide favorites menu in the United States.

However: The deal will only be good for four items on the new menu. The deal will also be limited to one piece of foreign cash per customer, USA Today reports.

Bigger picture: As the Deseret News reported, the new menu from McDonald’s will include new products like the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and the Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

The best part: According to Thrillist, you can exchange any amount of foreign currency in exchange for one of the items.