SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines recently celebrated their graduation from Harvard University.

The Gaines couple graduated from the school’s business of entertainment, media and sports program, according to Fox News. Joanna Gaines shared a celebratory photo on Instagram that included Chip, Joanna and singer Ciara.

“What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest,” the "Fixer Upper" star wrote in the photo caption. “85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions.”

She added, “We learned from one another and spoke into each other’s lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better.”

Back in April, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were going to launch their own cable network in 2020, according to my reporting for the Deseret News. Discover announced that the Gaines network will join the Discovery family of networks.