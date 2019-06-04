SALT LAKE CITY — Sephora will close all of its United States stores on Wednesday for diversity training, according to BBC News.

The decision to shut down all of the stores comes one month after singer SZA said she was racially profiled while shopping at a Sephora store in California, according to BBC News.

However, Sephora said it wasn’t that one incident that prompted the shutdown for training.

SZA said in a tweet back in May 2019 that a Sephora store in California called security on her to make sure she wasn’t stealing.

Sephora shared a tweet in response.

"You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores."

You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores. — Sephora (@Sephora) May 1, 2019

Why it matters: “The temporary store closures come during a time when consumers are becoming increasingly aware and averse to the discrimination that happens while shopping, eating out or grabbing a coffee from brick-and-mortar giants,” according to USA Today.