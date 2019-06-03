SALT LAKE CITY — “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared what she knew about how the Netflix show plans to handle Lori Loughlin’s character, Aunt Becky.

It turns out that Cameron Bure doesn’t know much about the situation, except that Loughlin won’t be included in the Netflix show’s final season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Loughlin is not expected to return after her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

Flashback: Cameron Bure has already returned to the “Fuller House” set to begin working on the “Full House” reboot’s final season.