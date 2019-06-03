SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s next court date has been revealed.

On Monday, the website for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts updated with new court dates for 19 parents involved in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin’s defense team will be required to return to court on Oct. 2 for a “status conference.” The defendant, Loughlin, “is not required to attend,” according to the attorney’s office.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has a status conference scheduled on the same date, according to the attorney’s office.

The new court date was revealed during an initial status conference on Monday at the federal courthouse in Boston. Loughlin was not expected to attend, but her defense team attended the conference, according to reports.

The attorney’s office told me last month that defendants aren’t required to appear at status conferences.

Status conference hearings are pre-trial meetings between attorneys and a judge. The status conference is usually a way to lay out the progress of the case and set a timeline for any discovery matters and a potential trial.