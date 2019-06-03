SALT LAKE CITY — Apple is apparently killing iTunes.

Apple announced the changes at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on Monday, according to CNN.

"Previous purchases and libraries will be maintained in each app on Mac computers," according to CNN.

Apple wants to highlight its entertainment capabilities by switching to three avenues of podcast, TV and music brands.

“By portioning out its music, television and podcast offerings into three separate platforms, Apple will pointedly draw attention to itself as a multifaceted entertainment services provider, no longer as a hardware company that happens to sell entertainment through one of its many apps,” according to Rolling Stone.

Bloomberg first reported last week that Apple’s next update, 10.15, will discontinue the classic iTunes software so it can make room for Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcast.

The iTunes software has been around since the early 2000s, according to BGR. The late Steve Jobs launched the service.

“Apple has done what Apple does best — make complex applications easy, and make them even more powerful in the process,” Jobs said when it was launched, according to BGR. “iTunes is miles ahead of every other jukebox application, and we hope its dramatically simpler user interface will bring even more people into the digital music revolution.”