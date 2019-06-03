SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” executive producer Alfonso H. Moreno explained why Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) chose to dance with Lucas over Nathan.

Moreno told Entertainment Tonight that both Lucas and Nathan were worthy of Elizabeth. The whole season built toward the final moment of the “When Calls the Heart” season 6 finale when Elizabeth chose to dance with Lucas.

“Even before I wrote episode one, I envisioned working toward that final moment at the dance when Elizabeth chooses Lucas as a dance partner — and then exchanges that look with Nathan. I hoped to develop these two new, very different, characters in such a way that both would be worthy of Elizabeth’s love. I also hoped that the social media fan base would be engaged enough to be split as to who was the worthiest choice,” Moreno told ET.

Moreno said she chose Lucas because Lucas was a little more pursuant of Elizabeth.

“I think Lucas is charming, witty, vulnerable and good-hearted. But, ultimately, what got Elizabeth to ask him to dance over Nathan is that he pursued her a little more than Nathan did. I believe that in romance, as in life, moxie goes a long way.”

But Moreno told Entertainment Tonight they didn’t want to take the romance too far. He said the writers discussed having Lucas and Elizabeth share a kiss during the dance, but they changed their mind.

“We wanted to be respectful of the fact that Elizabeth had recently been widowed and had a baby. My hope was that we could work the storylines such that the majority of the audience would be pulling for Elizabeth to have a romance, rather than feeling we foisted one on her,” he said.

“When Calls the Heart” will pick up production for season 7 during the summer.