A paraglider soars in the morning breeze at Point of the Mountain Flight Park State Recreation Area in Lehi on Monday. Forecasters predict great weather conditions for the first week of June, with temperatures statewide seasonal and drier than the past two weeks. Highs will warm into the 80s for northern Utah before a cooler and stormier pattern sets up at the end of the week.

