SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift shared her support for the Equality Act over the weekend.

Swift penned a letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., that calls for him to vote for the Equality Act, as it reportedly protects LGBTQ people from discrimination, according to Fox News.

“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel,” Swift wrote in the letter, which she shared on social media.

She captioned the tweet with, “In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools and other public accommodations."

"The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too," she added.

She said she rejects "the President’s stance that his administration ‘supports equal treatment of all’ but that the Equality Act ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.’"

“One cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights.’ That statement implies that there is something wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters," she added.

The Equality Act prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity when it comes to housing, employment, federal funding, credit and public accommodations.

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams said at the end of May that the Equality Act is a step in the right direction but it doesn’t do enough to meet the needs of religious organizations, according to the Deseret News.

"I believe we can protect the free exercise of religion and protect the basic rights of LGBTQ Americans to be treated fairly under the law and have an equal opportunity to succeed and live full lives," McAdams said in a statement.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the bill “is not balanced and does not meet the standard of fairness for all,” according to the Deseret News.

Experts told the Deseret News that it’s possible to protect LGBTQ rights and religious freedom. However, activists and policymakers aren’t always interested in making that happen.