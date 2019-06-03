SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry isn’t letting rapper Drake get away with his troll antics during the NBA Finals.

Drake, who has been a sideline supporter for the Toronto Raptors as the team’s global ambassador, shared a photo on Instagram of him picking lint out of Steph Curry’s hair. In a second photo in the post, Drake showed off an image of him holding the lint.

The caption read, "Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”

But the post didn’t sit well withAyesha Curry, the wife of Steph Curry, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

"So which charity are we donating proceeds? I say (No Kid Hungry)," she wrote.

No word from Drake on where the proceeds will go.

In 2016, Ayesha Curry made headlines in the NBA Finals for saying Game 6 — which the Golden State Warriors lost against the Cleveland Cavaliers — was rigged, according to NBC Sports.