SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry isn’t letting rapper Drake get away with his troll antics during the NBA Finals.
Drake, who has been a sideline supporter for the Toronto Raptors as the team’s global ambassador, shared a photo on Instagram of him picking lint out of Steph Curry’s hair. In a second photo in the post, Drake showed off an image of him holding the lint.Comment on this story
The caption read, "Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”
But the post didn’t sit well withAyesha Curry, the wife of Steph Curry, according to Yahoo Entertainment.
"So which charity are we donating proceeds? I say (No Kid Hungry)," she wrote.
No word from Drake on where the proceeds will go.
In 2016, Ayesha Curry made headlines in the NBA Finals for saying Game 6 — which the Golden State Warriors lost against the Cleveland Cavaliers — was rigged, according to NBC Sports.