NO SPIN ZONE

BYU’s baseball team missed the NCAA Tournament, despite winning 36 games and the conference regular-season championship.

Coach Mike Littlewood candidly admitted “there’s a lot of reasons to keep BYU out.”

This is the opposite of most college basketball coaches, who pointlessly argue why they shouldn’t be left out of the NCAA Tournament.

Look and learn, hoopsters. Look and learn.

Deseret News Archives To the victors go the smiles-Frank Layden, center; Jeff Wilkins, left; and Darrell Griffith radiate after win.

MAKING THE GRADE

Upon receiving the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, former Jazz coach Frank Layden reacted as only he can. He said he didn’t deserve the award, “but having reached a high level of mediocrity in the coaching profession, on behalf of all the C students in the world I’m going to take it anyway.”

Missouri football players are saying, “Wait. How do you pull off a C?”

MASS(IVE) LOSS

Former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson says college football fans emotionally swing too far both directions.

“That happens a lot, especially at BYU,” he said. “We exaggerate the good and also exaggerate the bad.”

True, but is it really possible to exaggerate losing to UMass?

Utah Jazz Utah Jazz chef Anthony Zamora poses outside of the team’s practice facility, Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

FUELING UP

Jazz chef Anthony Zamora told the Deseret News that nutrition has everything to do with performance.

“You wouldn’t put 85 octane into a Ferrari,” he said.

No, but you wouldn’t put maple cinnamon beet puree in Greg Ostertag, either.

CRASH COURSE

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he sustained a broken rib while getting a massage.

That’s just plain weird. Don’t most players have to have a collision at the plate for that to happen?

PENNIES FOR DOLLARS

A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for $1.2 million.

Wagner never made more than $10,000 in a season.

So yes, he came along before they made a lot and spent a lot.

Richard Shotwell Retired NBA basketball player Lamar Odom arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ODOM AND ASSOCIATES

Lamar Odom’s tell-all book is out and the next step is obvious.

He wants it made into a movie.

The storyline is about his rise to stardom, his partying, his drug use, his infidelity and finally his regrets.

In other words, same as every other pro athlete’s story, right?

SKY HIGH

Cost to climb Everest is said to be around $45,000.

Just for perspective, that’s nearly twice as much as it costs to ride the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland.

ANCHORS AWEIGH

The Jazz worked out Tennessee wing Admiral Schofield, last week.

Others worked out the same day, but as far as the Admiral was concerned, they were just ships passing in the night.