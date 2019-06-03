SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man who allegedly went into a women's locker room at the University of Utah several times.

Benjamin Jason Johnson, 30, of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday for investigation of voyeurism.

Several people called police after spotting Johnson in a women's locker room, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. The report does not say where the locker room is located.

"Police arrived and took custody of (Johnson). (He) was seen on camera walking in and out of the women's locker room several times," the report states.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.