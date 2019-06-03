PROVO — Formal charges were filed Monday against a former Scout leader accused of possessing child pornography.

Bruce Marvin Quick, 56, of Provo, was charged in 4th District Court with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The Utah Attorney General's Office began investigating Quick in March when investigators discovered videos of child pornography were being shared on a peer-to-peer network, according to charging documents.

On May 28, investigators served a search warrant at Quick's house and seized several electronic devices, including Quick's cellphone.

"Police conducted a forensic search of Mr. Quick’s phone and found that it contained 98,193 digital images and videos. Upon investigating a sample of those photos, police found 100 images containing child pornography. Police will continue investigating and believe there will be hundreds more files containing child pornography," the charges state.

Bail was set at $200,000.

In 2000, Quick was convicted of two counts of sex abuse of a child, pleading guilty to one count and no contest to the other, according to court records. Both counts were reduced to second-degree felonies. Quick was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Quick, a Boy Scout leader at that time, was convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old Scout.