May was an especially rainy month, marked by celebration at baseball fields and graduation ceremonies and a historic golden spike event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

The month also included somber moments and unspeakable tragedy, with memorials to victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings during President Russell M. Nelson's Pacific tour and the five-day search for slain 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley.

Here's a look back at May through our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Quinten Salt, rural field supervisor for the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, checks larvae levels in the wetlands north of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News BYU pitching coach Michael Bradshaw, head coach Mike Littlewood, and assistant coach Brent Haring signal from the dugout during a baseball game against San Francisco at Miller Park in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Graduates make their way to the Utah Valley University Commencement ceremony at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson drives a ceremonial golden spike during the Golden Spike Sesquicentennial Celebration and Festival at Promontory Summit, Utah, on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Worshippers pray at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.