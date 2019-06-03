OREM — Utah Valley University women's soccer coach Chris Lemay has announced that University of San Diego goalkeeper Allie Jara will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines this season.

"We are excited to have Allie join our squad this upcoming fall," said Lemay. "Her presence, leadership, and maturity will impact the team and our backline right away. Allie is technical with her feet and strikes the ball clean and consistent, which is a necessity with the brand that we like to play. Allie is also a confident and vocal keeper that is hungry to get results."

The 5-foot-9 keeper saw action in four matches last season for the Torreros, collecting one save in a 3-0 shutout over Pacific. She also helped USD to a 1-0 shutout over San Francisco. In her two seasons at San Diego, Jara logged 65 minutes while recording one save and allowing only one goal.

Jara played her freshman season at Cal State San Marcos, where she started 15 matches in the box. She posted a 1.07 goals against average and collected 52 saves during the 2015 season. The 52 saves ranks as the fifth-most saves in CSUSM single-season history. Jara registered three shutouts during her time with the Cougars.

"I would really like to thank Utah Valley and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to use my last year of eligibility while also getting my master's degree in business administration," said Jara. "I'm really excited to end my college soccer career on a high note and to be part of the team at UVU. I can't wait to get started!"

The Yorba Linda, California native prepped at Yorba Linda High School where she was named to the All-Century League First Team. She also received All-CIF honorable mention and team defensive MVP honors at YLHS. Jara played club soccer for Chelsea SC Yorba Linda (2011-13), Strikers ECNL (2013-14) and Slammers EGSL (2014-15).

Jara has one season of eligibility remaining and will compete for the Wolverines in 2019.