WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A man wanted for questioning in a domestic violence incident was shot by police early Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies.

Just before midnight, 911 dispatchers received calls from at least two residents who reported hearing gunshots in the area of 4300 West and 4300 South in West Haven, according to Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Jensen. As of Monday afternoon, deputies were still investigating whether the shots were fired inside or outside a residence, and what they hit.

No injuries were reported from that incident.

Roy police were the first to arrive on the scene and learned there had been a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend, he said.

"Police were speaking to the woman involved but at that time, it was unknown where the man was. But information was that he was possibly armed with a handgun," Jensen said.

Because police weren't sure if the man was still inside the house, a SWAT team was called. While SWAT members were clearing the house just after 3 a.m. Monday, two Weber County sheriff's deputies spotted a man walking just off the road near 4500 West and 4000 South.

As the deputies attempted to talk to the man, "he pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward them and the deputies fired several shots striking the man multiple times. It is unclear at this time whether the man fired any shots at the deputies," the lieutenant said.

Justin Richard Jessop, 37, of West Haven, who was the man police were looking for in the domestic violence incident, was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were placed on standard paid administrative leave.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

In 2008, Jessop was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for conviction of two counts of burglary, according to court records. He was also sentenced to one to 15 years at the prison in 2000 for convictions of receiving a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police.