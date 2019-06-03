SALT LAKE CITY — The “potentially dangerous” raccoon dogs in Clarborough, Nottinghamshire, were captured over the weekend, bringing their potential reign of terror to an end.

According to the Independent, the male and female tanukis, which are native to Eastern Asia, were captured and returned to their pen on May 28 after being on the loose for the better part of a week.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the news via Facebook on June 1, stating that the owner had secured the pen, which will hopefully prevent any future escapes.

RACCOON DOGS: RECAPTURED Two Raccoon dogs that escaped from their enclosure in Clarborough have now been recaptured.... Posted by Nottinghamshire Police on Saturday, June 1, 2019

According to The Atlantic, raccoon dogs are generally undomesticated, unpredictable and shy — a bit curious and smart like a pet dog. The combination could be responsible for incidents this last week like the Clarborough tanukis apparently harassing a goat and a pony, as well as a dog walker.

However, Rebecca Snyder, the curator of science and conservation at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, says most raccoon dogs probably wouldn’t try to take on something as big as a goat.

“I think that would be an unusually large animal for a raccoon dog to try to overcome,” she said. “That would be more like the behavior of a coyote. In my experience with raccoon dogs, I can’t imagine that."

I reported last week for Deseret News that the owner of the raccoon dogs hoped to use thermal-imaging drones to find his pets, which he insisted weren’t dangerous. Thankfully, it looks like the animals are home safe.

If keeping a raccoon dog as a pet has crossed your mind, just know there are some limitations. The Atlantic reports that permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are required to keep tanukis, since they’re classified as an invasive species. Double-containment systems with dig barriers are also required to properly house the animals.