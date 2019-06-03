SALT LAKE CITY — A man already facing charges of enticing a minor is back in jail after police arrested him again, just 20 days after posting bail for his first case.

Kyler Craig Robertson, 31, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Thursday for investigation of enticing a minor. A police officer posing online as a 15-year-old boy was asked by Robertson to meet him at a park to engage in sexual activity, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. He was arrested when he arrived.

On May 7, Robertson was charged in 3rd District Court with enticing a minor, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

At the time of that arrest, Robertson told police "that he does have a sexual interest in children and considers himself a danger to the community," according to a police affidavit.

In his latest booking report, police note that Robertson was able to post bail three days after his arrest on May 7.

"Twenty days later, (Robertson) was arrested for the same conduct. It is clear that (Robertson) is a danger to the children in the community," the new report states.

Robertson was charged with rape in 2010, according to charging documents. A preliminary hearing was held and he was ordered to stand trial. A trial date was set, but then the case was dismissed, according to court records.