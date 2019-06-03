For the first time, a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been dedicated outside of the United States by an apostle native to that country.

Elder Ulisses Soares, the Brazilian-born member of the church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided over Sunday's three dedication sessions of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple and offered the dedicatory prayer in Portuguese, one of the few times such a prayer has been spoken in any language other than English.

Also for the first time, the entire dedication proceedings were done completely in a non-English language — eliminating the need for a translator standing beside someone speaking or praying in English.

