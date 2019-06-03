SALT LAKE CITY — Put on your wizard cap and dust off your playing cards — Joe and Anthony Russo are helming a “Magic: The Gathering” series for Netflix.

According to Polygon, the “Avengers: Endgame” directors are working with Wizards of the Coast to executive produce an animated series based on the card game. Writers Henry Gilroy (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) and Jose Molina (“The Tick”) will also serve as showrunners.

The series will follow a completely new storyline that will expand on the mythology of the Planeswalkers, powerful heroes and villains who can use magic to travel between universes. The series will apparently be grouped into Netflix’s other adult-focused animation projects, which include “Castlevania,” “Ultraman” and “Pacific Rim.”

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russos said.

This isn’t the first time the directors’ passion for a game has led to a larger project — according to VentureBeat, the “Avengers” crossover in Epic Games’ “Fortnite” came about thanks to the Russo’s love of the game.

“Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe Russo said. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup?”