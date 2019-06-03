SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s defense team and several other parents who were charged in the college admissions scandal made appearances in federal court Monday, according to The Washington Post.

Defendants involved with the case were not expected to join the defense teams in court. Loughlin’s team appeared as a part of an “initial status conference” at the U.S. District Court in Boston.

As I reported for the Deseret News, defendants rarely appear in court for initial status conferences.

The United States Attorney’s Office told me that defendants “are often represented by their counsel during the hearing,” according to my reporting.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are among 19 parents in the case who pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy. The allegations suggest Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, would be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years each, which means Loughlin could spend up to 40 years in prison, according to my reporting for the Deseret News.

However, according to The Washington Post, “legal experts predict any prison terms resulting from the case are likely to be far shorter.”

Despite not appearing in court Monday, Loughlin and Giannulli are reportedly actively involved in their legal team, according to my reporting for the Deseret News. Loughlin plans to fight out the case in court because she believes she is innocent.