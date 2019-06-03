SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in a disturbing case of child sex abuse has been extradited back to Utah and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Michael Lee Travers, 52, of Diberville, Mississippi, and Kristin Michelle Milsap, 32, of Albilene, Texas, are accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. Milsap rented a motel room multiple times between January and April and would bring the young girl with her, according to charging documents.

She would tell the girl's parents that she was baby-sitting at the Salt Lake County motel and needed the girl to help her, the charges state.

Milsap abused the girl, allegedly at the prompting of Travers, who took pictures while it was happening, according to the charges.

Police say Travers is a truck driver who frequently passes through Utah. Milsap used to live in Utah, police said.

Travers and Milsap were each charged in 3rd District Court last month with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. Travers was also charged with an additional four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Based on a tip, investigators were able to locate Travers on May 20 in Sacramento, California, and arrest him, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. That same day, Milsap was arrested in Arizona.

Travers was returned to Utah on Friday and booked into jail. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Milsap had not been extradited back to Utah as of Monday.

Two other people are listed in court documents as being "linked" to Travers and Milsap. Those two face misdemeanor drug charges, court records state, but are not charged with sexually assaulting the girl.