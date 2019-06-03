SALT LAKE CITY — Ekpe Udoh is currently vacationing with family in Nigeria after spending a portion of last week in Istanbul, Turkey, checking out EuroLeague action.

When the Utah Jazz center returns from the break, he will have a big decision to make on whether to return to the NBA or go back overseas.

The former EuroLeague champion and Final Four MVP currently has up to five multimillion-dollar offers from overseas powerhouses in Spain, Italy and Turkey on the table and will look to reach an agreement in the next week or so, according to a Deseret News source.

Udoh, 32, is an unrestricted free agent who averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in the past two seasons with the Jazz, but more importantly has earned respect inside the locker roomand with the fans through his popular book club.

“The two years have been good,” Udoh said during his exit interview in April. “Didn’t get the opportunities that I wanted but I was with a great team, a great organization and was able to build relationships that will last for a lifetime so I’ll just continue to push that, continue to get better and we’ll see what happens this summer.”