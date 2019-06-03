SALT LAKE CITY — Utah designers in any field are encouraged to submit their work for the annual Utah DesignArts ’19 juried exhibition by July 26.

The Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ DesignArts Program will host the juried exhibition Sept. 9 through Oct. 18 at the Rio Gallery in downtown Salt Lake City.

Information and how to submit designs can be found at visualarts.utah.gov.

Realized, conceptual or prototype designs are eligible. The juror’s award winner will receive $3,000. Two designers selected in the student category will each receive a $500 award.

The exhibition honors and celebrates Utah designers and provides a venue for the public to learn about and engage with the design community. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

Gail Anderson, the creative director of Visual Arts Press at the School of Visual Arts New York, will serve as juror 9. Anderson, who has taught at the school for close to 30 years, is co-author with Steven Heller of 16 books on design, typography and popular culture, and is the recipient of the 2018 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 2008 AIGA Medal. Anderson also serves on the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee for the United Stated Postal Service.

In conjunction with Salt Lake Gallery Stroll, a reception will take place on Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St. Admission for the reception is also free and open to the public.