SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah has appointed a new executive director.

Vaughn Maurice was introduced during the organization’s Wags to Wishes gala last month. Maurice replaces Gene Baierschmidt, who announced his retirement last year after serving 31 years in the position.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent an organization that saves thousands of pets each year and has built a great community reputation,” Maurice said in a statement. “In the weeks that I have been here, I’ve been impressed by the professional staff, hardworking volunteers and generous members and partners. I vow to do my best for the people and pets that Utah Humane serves, and to do the right thing for every animal we help in the years to come.”

Maurice holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University and a master’s degree from the University of St. Francis. He has been employed by various nonprofit organizations for over 23 years.

Maurice served as the executive director of Wild Care in San Rafael, California, director of development for the Animal Legal Defense Fund in Cotati, California, and general manager of Dogs for the Deaf in Medford, Oregon. He served as the executive director of the St. Tammany Humane Society in New Orleans and worked in various positions with the American Red Cross both nationally and internationally

The seventh annual Wags to Wishes gala raised over $210,000.