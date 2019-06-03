Warning: Spoilers for Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” below.

SALT LAKE CITY — Spoiler: We know what happens to James Holzhauer.

Turn away now if you don’t want to know what happens to Holzhauer on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

According to The New York Times, Holzhauer’s run on “Jeopardy!” will end on Monday night with his 33rd game, his total winnings only $58,584 short of Ken Jennings’ record.

Holzhauer lost by $22,002 to Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago.

“Nobody likes to lose,” Holzhauer said, according to The New York Times. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

The news of Holzhauer's loss comes as a viral video of the loss circulated on social media Monday, according to Uproxx. Watch the video below.

Holzhauer’s run ends after 32-straight wins, which included setting the single-game record on “Jeopardy!” multiple times. Not only did he break the record, but he broke the record again, passing his own record, as I reported.

Holzhauer averaged $77,000 per game, which was double the amount Jennings averaged during his run in 2004.

Holzhauer climbed to success over his run because he would bet big, a strategy he developed from his years as a professional gambler.

“A lot of the opponents have adjusted to the strategy,” he told The New York Times, “but not all of them have had the guts to actually back it up with a big bet.”

Holzhauer expressed interest in working in Major League Baseball, which prompted MLB teams (like the Boston Red Sox and Oakland A’s) to suggest they’re interested in hiring him. Holzhauer even appeared on the MLB Network, too.

Holzhauer’s success also brought some help to the community. As I reported for the Deseret News, Holzhauer donated some of his winnings to the Las Vegas community.