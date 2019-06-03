SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State men's basketball coach Craig Smith is having some pretty high expectations set for his program.

It's no surprise after the Aggies went 28-7 last season, then return a solid group of players led by Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill and MW Defender and Freshman of the Year Neemias Queta, who last week chose to withdraw his name from the upcoming NBA draft.

NBC Sports ranked Utah State No. 14 in its preseason top 25 released last week, sandwiched between fellow western teams Arizona at No. 13 and Saint Mary's at No. 15.

NCAA national college basketball expert Andy Katz also has the Aggies highly ranked in his preseason Power 36, with USU coming in at No. 19, the second-best team in the west trailing only No. 13 Gonzaga.

"The Aggies will be the pick in the Mountain West with the return of Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta. The Aggies will have a scoring wing and a power player inside. The combination means Utah State should be able to score in any matchup," Katz wrote. "The issue will be can this team handle being the hunted. They weren’t a season ago and won the league. Now the expectations are on Utah State to deliver a league title."

Taysom Hill working at wide receiver

It's another busy offseason for Taysom Hill, the former BYU quarterback turned New Orleans Saints do-it-all reserve. Hill lined up at seven different positions last season, including as a special teams ace and at various positions.

He told players during a high school banquet last week he is lining up more at wideout this offseason, according to Michael Detillier of WWL Radio, and hopes to be an eventual successor to All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees, who is 40 years old heading into his 19th season this year.

Taysom Hill at #BayouPreps Banquet.

“ My goal is to be the eventual successor to Drew Brees and improve as a passer, but right now all I want to do is help the Saints WIN.

I’m working more now at WR. in the slot - improving as a route runner, at halfback or on special teams.” pic.twitter.com/ns6nehYPRI — Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) May 30, 2019

https://twitter.com/MikeDetillier/status/1134156303847362560

ESPN also profiled several different NFL teams who are trying to find the next player like Hill that can play quarterback but is also skilled enough, big enough and fast enough to contribute on special teams and at other positions.

"Look, he does so many different things. He's a football player," Saints head coach Sean Payton told ESPN.com. "When his game is over with, and it's a grass field, (his uniform) is gonna be dirty."

ESPN's Eric D. Williams also examined a former NFL quarterback — Pittsburgh's Kordell Stewart — who also started his career as an all-purpose player before winning a starting quarterback job.

Read the full story here.

Other links …

Former Utah quarterback Troy Williams signed with the Edmonton Eskimos

Congratulations to client @TroyWilliams_3 for signing with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL. All your hard work starting to pay off, only up from here!! pic.twitter.com/eHqBjUz2hT — BEST FOOTBALL (@BESTFBAGENCY) June 1, 2019

https://twitter.com/bestfbagency/status/1134899934359015424

Former Ute kicker Matt Gay nailed a 50-yard field goal in practice, according to a Buccaneers team writer

HC Bruce Arians put pressure on kicker Matt Gay today, lining him up for a 50-yarder which, if made, would end practice an hour early. The rookie drilled it. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) May 31, 2019

https://twitter.com/ScottSBucs/status/1134486470952136705

Phil Steele’s West Coast cover for his annual college football preview includes Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae

Magazine on Sale Date is June 25. Here is the the West coast cover. If you pre-order magazine on https://t.co/YTLyRj5sKV , the truck should arrive late next week and we will start shipping the minute when the truck pulls in. pic.twitter.com/tKqoSmZF9m — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) May 31, 2019

https://twitter.com/philsteele042/status/1134464940474019840

And finally …

Here’s an impressive stat from Sunday night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals, when Golden State beat Toronto 109-104 to even the series at one game a piece:

The Warriors assisted on all 22 of their 2nd-half baskets...the 2005 Spurs are the only other team since the merger to assist on every made shot in a Finals half (h/t @EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1135382691732447232

None of those assists were any bigger than this, when Shaun Livingston passed to Andre Iguodala for a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds to play to put the Warriors up five:

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1135377078075809792

Iggy with the dagger and the swagger 😤 pic.twitter.com/APVpB1SxqG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1135377861815095297