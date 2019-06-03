Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
American Express employees march in the 44th annual Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 3.

Explainer: What's going on with faith-based adoption agencies? And what will happen next?

'This is our tribe': Thousands of Utahns don rainbow colors to show unity for LGBT community

'So proud to be your mom, always and forever,' mother of Lizzy Shelley says at vigil

After nearly 4 decades, Salt Lake losing a taste of the Middle East from downtown

Utah Jazz coaching legend Frank Layden receives 2019 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award during NBA Finals

7 seasonal theater festivals and plays for those perfect Utah summer nights

Opioids leading cause of death of new Utah moms

‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Virginia Beach shooter notified boss of plans to leave job | NBC News
  • Trump shatters diplomatic etiquette on eve of UK visit | CNN
  • China has made its trade war demands ahead of the G20 summit: tariffs have not 'made America great again' |Business Insider
  • In a Blow to Maduro, Russia Withdraws Key Defense Support to Venezuela | The Wall Street Journal
  • Boeing says some of its 737 Max planes may have defective parts | CNN
