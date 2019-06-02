SALT LAKE CITY — Kurt Owen was worried that his two-stroke lead wouldn’t hold up Sunday afternoon at the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur because of all the young golfers playing in his group and ahead of him.

“I came in with zero expectations with all the young college guys right behind me (on the leaderboard),” said the 33-year-old from Layton. “I expected one of them to go really low.”

On the other hand, the former Weber State golfer figured if he could shoot a 69 to go with his first-round 67 he would have a good chance of winning.

Thanks to a couple of late birdies, that’s exactly what Owen ended up shooting at Bonneville Golf Course and it gave him a two-shot victory over David Jennings.

“It’s really satisfying because this feels like a major in the Utah golf arena,” said Owen of winning the City Amateur. His previous comparable victory came at the 2016 Mid-Amateur at Hill Air Force Base.

Owen had heard that University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson, playing in the group ahead of him, had gone to 6-under on the tournament with a 3-under 33. Then after making a birdie at No. 12, Tomlinson was actually in the lead because Owen bogeyed the same hole. However, at the par-4 14th hole, Tomlinson hit into the trees and ended up with a triple bogey that killed his chances.

At 6-under for the tournament, Owen knew he still needed to go lower as he came into the par-5 16th hole. He proceeded to hit “one of the best 5-irons I’ve ever hit in my life” from 215 yards out as his shot rolled right past the pin and ended up 12 feet away. He missed the eagle putt, but made birdie and, after making a tricky 6-foot par putt at 17, clinched his victory with a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 18.

Jennings, who like Owen is from Layton, shot a 68 to finish at 138, while Jeff Jolley, a 47-year-old from Draper, finished in a tie for third at 139 with Luke Crapo after shooting a 67, the best score of the day.

Austin Green won A flight at 145, while Dave Schoepp was the B Flight winner at 157.

Salt Lake City Amateur

Bonneville Golf Course

Championship Flight

136 — Kurt Owen (67-69)

138 — David Jennings (70-68)

139 — Luke Crapo (70-69), Jeff Jolley (72-67)

140 — Ryan Brimley (70-70), Zach Jones (71-69), Tyson Shelley (70-70), Blake Tomlinson (69-71), Peyton Hastings (69-71)

141 — Denny Job (69-72), Christian James (69-72)

142 — Hunter Howe (69-73), Derek Penman (71-71)

A Flight

145 — Austin Green (72-73)

146 — Karl Avanti (73-73), Chance Cain (70-76)

147 — Troy Creer (71-76)

B Flight

157 — Dave Schoepp (77-80)

158 — Rajeev Balasubramonian (83-75)

159 — Alex Anderson (83-76)