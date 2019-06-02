SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” had its season six finale on Sunday night, and social media was ablaze with reaction.

The Hallmark Channel show has had one roller coaster of a season. Much of the turmoil began when Lori Loughlin, who starred as Abigail Stanton on the show, was written off “When Calls the Heart” after she was accused in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.

As a result, Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin, ending her run on the network. “When Calls the Heart” went back to the drawing board and reportedly edited Loughlin out of her scenes. When “WCTH” returned at the beginning of May, it was revealed by Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) that Abigail had left town to care for her sick mother.

Fast forward to Sunday night for the season six finale. The Founders’s Day Festivalbrought a melodramatic mood to the town of Hope Valley. And Elizabeth seems unsure about her choice to dance with Lucas over Nathan. Not to mention, Jesse and Clara got engaged, and Rosemary is on her way to parenthood. And don’t forget Carson and Faith's budding romantic flame.

Here’s a look at social media’s reaction to the show.

Best supporting actor for Season 6 of WCTH goes to Baby Jack!! So cute! @erinkrakow @hallmarkchannel #Hearties — Laura Chamberlain (@gracemelodies10) June 3, 2019

#Hearties - Thank you for your patience and support this season and

thank you for watching #WhenCallsTheHeart tonight. @hallmarkchannel appreciates ALL of you! Next Sunday, #GoodWitch returns for an all new season. pic.twitter.com/KiWvErtCDu — Bill Abbott (@billabbottHC) June 3, 2019

How did you like that ending? @BrianBird said there would be a

cliffhanger! Thank you so much for watching and tweeting #WhenCallsTheHeart! So happy that Hope Valley will return for

Season 7! #Hearties @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/GCvlaKjuJa — MichelleVicary (@MichelleVicary) June 3, 2019

@hallmarkchannel Whyyyy must you make me wait a whole year for my favorite show When Calls the Heart to come back?!? I love it soooo much 😭 — Manders (@Mandee2009) June 3, 2019

Ok she may have danced with Lucas but the looks they her and Mountie Nate gave each other. WOW!!!!!!! @erinkrakow @WCTH_TV @kevin_mcGarry @hallmarkchannel #hearties @SCHeartHome — Mary R Riggins #Hearties (@MaryRRiggins) June 3, 2019

When you have to wait for next year for a new season of When Calls the Heart: pic.twitter.com/drVv1UbQOn — Cecilia Mojica GRADUATED! VACATION MODE ACTIVATED (@konachan7777) June 3, 2019

Can't believe it's over...but it was perfect!!! Once again, thank you to EVERYONE who made this possible 👌🏻👏🏻. I love When Calls the Heart! #Hearties @hallmarkchannel — Michelle (@michelle_963) June 3, 2019