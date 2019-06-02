SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” had its season six finale on Sunday night, and social media was ablaze with reaction.
The Hallmark Channel show has had one roller coaster of a season. Much of the turmoil began when Lori Loughlin, who starred as Abigail Stanton on the show, was written off “When Calls the Heart” after she was accused in the college admissions scandal.
Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.
As a result, Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin, ending her run on the network. “When Calls the Heart” went back to the drawing board and reportedly edited Loughlin out of her scenes. When “WCTH” returned at the beginning of May, it was revealed by Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) that Abigail had left town to care for her sick mother.
Fast forward to Sunday night for the season six finale. The Founders’s Day Festivalbrought a melodramatic mood to the town of Hope Valley. And Elizabeth seems unsure about her choice to dance with Lucas over Nathan. Not to mention, Jesse and Clara got engaged, and Rosemary is on her way to parenthood. And don’t forget Carson and Faith's budding romantic flame.
