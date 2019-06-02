HARRISON, N.J. — On Saturday night, the first 57 minutes of soccer were a battle for Real Salt Lake and the New York Red Bulls. The 0-0 score was a testament to the defense of both clubs. But the score changed ever so quickly for Real. Within a six-minute span, Real found itself down 3-0. An own goal, by Marcelo Silva, got the ball rolling for the Red Bulls, while Daniel Royer and Michael Murillo scored in the 59th and 64th minutes. The rout was on with an Omir Fernandez score in the 83rd minute to account for the 4-0 final. Real ended its two road matches in four days going 0-2-0 in league play.

Nick Rimando (5.5) - It's hard to blame the man entirely for the four-goal debacle. Rimando had six saves in a match where the Red Bulls took almost twice as many shots as Real.

Aaron Herrera (4.5) - Herrera's overplay of Murillo allowed the Red Bulls defender to get free for a left-footed strike. Then, in the 83rd minute, Herrera left Red Bulls midfielder Andreas Ivan, who assisted on the fourth New York goal of the evening.

Nedum Onuoha (5) - Onuoha picked up an early 15th-minute yellow card. Fortunately, Onuoha played all 90 minutes of the match without getting tagged with another card.

Marcelo Silva (4.5) - Silva's own goal unfortunately got the Red Bulls moving forward. His miscommunication with Herrera led to the error.

Brooks Lennon (5.5) - Lennon got caught pushing forward when Royer scored the Red Bulls' second goal. If there were an positives for Lennon, he led the team in tackles with three.

Sebastian Saucedo (6) - Bofo was the best attacking player against the Red Bulls. He accounted for three of the team's 10 shots.

Nick Besler (5) - Besler exited at half for Kyle Beckerman because the team lacked possession. His exit had more to do with that need than Besler's poor play.

Everton Luiz (5.5) - Everton kept the Red Bulls honest with two shots on goal, but struggled along with the other RSL players to keep up possession. The Claret and Cobalt only kept possession 37 percent of the match.

Corey Baird (5.5) - In the 49th minute, Baird created a chance, but mistimed the pass to Sam Johnson. It was even more concerning that Baird didn't get a shot off in this match.

Jefferson Savarino (6) - Savarino worked diligently for scoring chances. His two shots never found the back of the net, but Savarino looked more and more like a goal-scoring threat.

Sam Johnson (5) - The well went dry for Johnson in this match with no goals and only two shots. To make matters worse, the attacker had the least amount of touches by any RSL starter.

Substitutes:

Kyle Beckerman (5) - With Coach Mike Petke looking for more stability in the midfield, Beckerman subbed into the match just after halftime for Besler. The move was to no avail, as the midfielder only got off one shot and the possession percentage actually went down for Real.