LAYTON — A woman died and two people were injured Saturday night in a collision in Layton, police said.

About 9 p.m., the 32-year-old woman was driving south in the area of 1300 North and Main Street at a high speed when she collided with the back of a pickup truck, said Layton Police Sgt. Brent Ericksen.

The woman's vehicle rolled and entered northbound traffic, where it was struck by another vehicle, Ericksen said.

The woman died of injuries sustained during the crash, Ericksen said. Her name was not immediately released.

Two occupants of the northbound vehicle that hit her were taken to a hospital. Additional information about their conditions was not immediately available.

Ericksen said there was no indication that alcohol or other substances were factors in the crash.