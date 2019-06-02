SALT LAKE CITY — The 2018-19 season was hit and miss for Utah softball.

There were moments when the team looked the part of contender, particularly in wins over Stanford, Washington, Oregon and BYU.

That wasn’t the case in losses to Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Tennessee, however, nor in series sweeps at the hands of Oklahoma, Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA.

It was just that kind of year for the Utes, who finished 19-35 overall, 7-17 in Pac-12 play. It was a season best characterized by inconsistency.

" We are in that rebuilding stage again, where we wanted to get our defense and hitting dialed in and then we will get a pitcher or two that’ll get us into the postseason for several years again. " Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue

“There were times where I felt we were taking steps forward and there were times where I felt like we took steps back, or were treading water,” Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue said. “There were probably times where all three of those were applicable. It was that kind of a year.”

It was to be expected, as the team is in the midst of a rebuild, following one of the best four-year runs in program history (2014-17).

As with any rebuild, Utah is young — the Utes had only three seniors on the roster — and that youth contributed to many of the season’s highs and the lows.

“We were plugging in quite a few young kids and had a lot of untested pitching this year,” said Hogue. “That can be good and that can be bad.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah's Sydney Sandez delivers a pitch as BYU and Utah play in a softball game at BYU in Provo on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Utah won 11-2.

The good was evidenced in All-Pac-12 seasons by senior Ally Dickman, junior Alyssa Barerra and sophomore Julia Noskin, not to mention a notable freshman campaign by pitcher Sydney Sandez (she led the team in wins with 11 and had the lowest ERA).

Barerra, Noskin and Hailey Hilburn were also named to the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-Region team.

“We had some young kids that really needed to step up and do some big things, defensively and offensively, in order for us to try and win games,” said Hogue. “We tried to really be great on defense and tried to score five or more runs a game. I think our offensive game grew because of that. The toughness and learning how to stack runs together and score bigger numbers was a positive in that.”

The bad came in the circle, where the team ERA hovered above six (6.27), and during losing streaks of 11, seven and four (three times).

All told, Hogue and the Utes liked the growth they witnessed, though.

“We are building a program around defense, and scoring more runs,” said Hogue. “We were pretty spoiled the last four years with Miranda (Viramontes) and Katie (Donovan), our two pitchers we graduated, but prior to them getting here, we’d built a program around defense and scoring more runs. The last piece we needed to crack into postseason was pitching and we got it and had it for four years.

“We are in that rebuilding stage again, where we wanted to get our defense and hitting dialed in and then we will get a pitcher or two that’ll get us into the postseason for several years again.”

Key to any further improvement next season will be the Utes’ incoming freshmen, a group currently numbered at six, with the possibility remaining for one or two more.

Among those already committed are a trio of catchers, including Julia Scardina and Destiny Quiles, a pair of pitchers (Halle Morris and Mary Beth Feldman), and an infielder in Madison Jacobus.

“This class has a little bit of everything," Hogue said. "They have all the characteristics and intangibles that you need to win games at a high level.”

Hogue hopes to add another infielder to the class — “we have a solid base of kids, but could use another infielder” she said — as part of the Utes’ new approach to both recruiting and roster building.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah's Ryley Ball and Julia Noskin head for home plate as BYU and Utah play a softball game at BYU in Provo on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Utah won 11-2.

The past year has seen dramatic changes in recruiting in collegiate softball, both due to the transfer portal as well as some significant rule changes.

On the transfer portal front, the freedom of movement given to players has necessitated that Utah enlarge its roster as a sort of buffer in anticipation of athletes leaving the program.

“(Traditionally) we don’t have a lot of turnover. We don’t have a lot of kids that quit. We invest in a small number and expect them to do what is needed to stay healthy and eligible,” said Hogue. “That is not something you can plan on anymore. With injuries and transfers we have to grow our roster.”

For Utah, that means going from a roster of 16 to 20-plus.

“We grew our class. We grew our roster,” said Hogue. “This is the first time we’ll have 20 kids, but we plan to stay there. We have tried to adjust to this portal thing where kids are leaving, and we’ve made it easy for them. We have to recruit to the fact there is going to be more turnover than we are used to.”

Making recruiting more difficult, at least at first, are a few new rules.

Chief among those is that coaches are prohibited from recruiting athletes until Sept. 1 of their junior year of high school.

Previously, coaches could talk to any athlete who called them or visited campus, whether they be a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior.

“That is how recruiting used to be, but as a sport we had gotten away from that,” said Hogue. “The rules are great, but there is an adjustment period and we are still trying to figure out how to move forward.”

Any forward movement by the program overall ultimately will come down to finding pitching.

One good pitcher can get you into the postseason, after all, and two makes you a contender.

“That is everyone’s goal, to bring in pitching that’ll get you over the hump,” said Hogue. “You can get right on the map with just one pitcher. You can’t go deep into the postseason, but you can qualify for the postseason with one great one.

“That is what we need moving forward. That is what we are trying to do. We have some commits and kids that are going to give us a shot at that, but you never stop recruiting pitching. You always keep your eyes and ears open. We can pick it up and hit it pretty darn good. We just need that piece again, and we are still working, always working to find it.”