SALT LAKE CITY — Kurt Owen fired a 5-under-par 67 Saturday at Bonneville Golf Course and leads the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur by two shots over five other golfers after the first round of the 36-hole tournament.
Owen, a former Weber State golfer who plays out of Valley View GC, had an eagle and four birdies to go with a single bogey in his round Saturday. The five golfers with 69s include University of Utah golfers Blake Tomlinson and Peyton Hastings, Hunter Howe, Denny Job and Christian James. Four golfers who came in with 70s include Ryan Brimley, David Jennings, Luke Crapo and Tyson Shelley.Comment on this story
Chance Cain leads A Flight with a 70, followed by Troy Creer at 71. Charles Murphy leads the B Flight with a 76, followed by Sam Tateoka, Dave Schoepp and Brad Kooyman at 77.
Salt Lake City Amateur
Bonneville Golf Course
Championship Flight
- 67 -- Kurt Owen
- 69 -- Hunter Howe, Blake Tomlinson, Denny Job, Peyton Hastings
- 70 -- Ryan Brimley, David Jennings, Luke Crapo, Tyson Shelley
- 71 -- Stephen Lindsey, Derek Penman, Boston Watts, Zach Jones, Brock Nielsen
- 72 -- Jeff Jolley, Jon Wright, Ty Anderson, Steve Croft
A Flight
- 70 -- Chance Cain
- 71 -- Troy Creer
- 72 -- Austin Green
B Flight
- 76 -- Charles Murphy
- 77 -- Sam Tateoka, Dave Schoepp, Brad Kooyman
- 79 -- Mitch Mills