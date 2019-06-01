SALT LAKE CITY — Kurt Owen fired a 5-under-par 67 Saturday at Bonneville Golf Course and leads the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur by two shots over five other golfers after the first round of the 36-hole tournament.

Owen, a former Weber State golfer who plays out of Valley View GC, had an eagle and four birdies to go with a single bogey in his round Saturday. The five golfers with 69s include University of Utah golfers Blake Tomlinson and Peyton Hastings, Hunter Howe, Denny Job and Christian James. Four golfers who came in with 70s include Ryan Brimley, David Jennings, Luke Crapo and Tyson Shelley.

Chance Cain leads A Flight with a 70, followed by Troy Creer at 71. Charles Murphy leads the B Flight with a 76, followed by Sam Tateoka, Dave Schoepp and Brad Kooyman at 77.

Salt Lake City Amateur

Bonneville Golf Course

Championship Flight

67 -- Kurt Owen

69 -- Hunter Howe, Blake Tomlinson, Denny Job, Peyton Hastings

70 -- Ryan Brimley, David Jennings, Luke Crapo, Tyson Shelley

71 -- Stephen Lindsey, Derek Penman, Boston Watts, Zach Jones, Brock Nielsen

72 -- Jeff Jolley, Jon Wright, Ty Anderson, Steve Croft

A Flight

70 -- Chance Cain

71 -- Troy Creer

72 -- Austin Green

B Flight