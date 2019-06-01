DRAPER — A driver told authorities he intentionally struck an 11-year-old girl on a scooter "because she was white," according to report released Saturday by the Draper Police Department.

The report said the driver, Steven Becky, was described by officers on the scene as "engaging in erratic behavior. The behavior was described as uncooperative, aggressive, and non-sympathetic toward the child victim."

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, when the girl riding her scooter in a residential area at 15051 S. Winged Bluff Lane was hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The car then continued into a yard, hit a landscape boulder and rolled.

John Perry A vehicle rests on it's top after crashing and allegedly hitting an 11-year-old girl riding a scooter in Draper Friday, June 1, 2019.

A witness told police that the driver walked toward the injured girl and said, "We all have to die sometime," and described him as having "'charged' the victim in an aggressive manner," and attempting to leave the scene, the report said.

According to the report, the driver, who told witnesses he was using drugs, was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted criminal homicide and DUI with serious bodily injury.

He agreed to speak with detectives after waiving his rights, the report said, and during the interview "stated that he intentionally hit the victim 'because she was white.'"

The police report said the victim was transported to Primary Childrens Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured hip and head injury. Her name has not been released.