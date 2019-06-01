Patrons ride the rides during the SoJo Summerfest at South Jordan City Park on Saturday. The three-day festival, which took place at various venues around the city, included a parade and breakfast, a battle of the bands, a carnival, magicians, puppet shows, a vendor market, a car show, a 5K race, a battle of the bands, a chalk art contest and fireworks. According to KSL's Dan Guthrie, residents along the Wasatch Front will see scattered showers in the afternoons and evenings throughout the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm a degree or two each day, putting northern Utah in the 80s and St. George in the 90s by the first of the week.

