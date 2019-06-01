TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake Community College named Kyle Taylor as the school's new men's basketball head coach on Saturday.

Taylor's experience includes time as associate head coach at Idaho State and as a special assistant under Tim Duryea at Utah State. He has also been a head coach at NCAA Division III Covenant College in Georgia.

"He fit our profile perfectly and we were excited when he expressed interest in Salt Lake Community College," SLCC athletic director Kevin Dustin said in a news release. "He is a bright, young coach who is very detail-oriented with an excellent recruiting network. His experience as a head coach and a pedigree of having worked for-and-with some great coaches is what made Coach Taylor stand out."

The Bruins have won at least 20 games in each of the last 17 seasons, winning the national title twice (2009 and 2016).

"Salt Lake Community College is one of the best NJCAA jobs in the country and I feel incredibly blessed to be the new head coach," Taylor said.

Taylor replaces Todd Phillips, who left the program after seven seasons to take an assistant coaching position at Utah Valley University.