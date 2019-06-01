1 of 5
Crews search for Brandon Gary Johnson, 36, after he jumped from the top of Gunlock Falls at Gunlock State Park in southwestern Utah on Friday, May 31, 2019. Johnson's body was located Saturday, June 1, 2019.
GUNLOCK STATE PARK — The body of a man who died after jumping from the top of the seasonal waterfalls in southwestern Utah has been found.

Brandon Gary Johnson, 36, of Logan, had worked as a foreman in Washington County for the past four months. He jumped with two friends, but, witnesses said Johnson didn't resurface, according to Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg.

Swalberg said State Parks rangers, along with local police and search and rescue teams, as well as Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers, helped with the search for Johnson's body both Friday and Saturday.

Crews recovered Johnson's body Saturday morning.

Swalberg said it appears Johnson died from the impact, though, the incident is under investigation.

"The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this incident," Swalberg said.

Wendy Leonard
Wendy Leonard Wendy Leonard is a part-time reporter for the Deseret News.
