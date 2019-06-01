GUNLOCK STATE PARK — The body of a man who died after jumping from the top of the seasonal waterfalls in southwestern Utah has been found.

Brandon Gary Johnson, 36, of Logan, had worked as a foreman in Washington County for the past four months. He jumped with two friends, but, witnesses said Johnson didn't resurface, according to Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg.

Swalberg said State Parks rangers, along with local police and search and rescue teams, as well as Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers, helped with the search for Johnson's body both Friday and Saturday.

Crews recovered Johnson's body Saturday morning.

Swalberg said it appears Johnson died from the impact, though, the incident is under investigation.

"The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this incident," Swalberg said.