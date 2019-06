SPRINGVILLE — A man died Saturday after his vehicle hit a light pole, then hit a trailer and caught fire.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the man was exiting I-15 while traveling south in his pickup truck near Springville at about 1:30 a.m. After hitting the light pole along the freeway exit, the truck continued into an open area and hit the side of a semitruck trailer. At that point, it burst into flames.

The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene.