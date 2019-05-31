Adobe Stock
Emergency crews are searching for a man who is said to have jumped from the top of the waterfalls into the water at Gunlock State Park.

GUNLOCK STATE PARK — Emergency crews are searching for a man who is said to have jumped from the top of the waterfalls into the water at Gunlock State Park.

The search began Friday afternoon after witnesses said a man in his 30s jumped into the water and did not resurface, a spokesman for Utah State Parks said.

Utah State Parks Rangers, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Search and Rescue, and Bureau of Land Management law enforcement all responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Gretel Kauffman Gretel Kauffman joined the Deseret News as a news division reporter in May 2019. She is an upstate New York native and has a B.A. in American Studies from the University of Notre Dame.
Add a comment