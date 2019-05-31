GUNLOCK STATE PARK — Emergency crews are searching for a man who is said to have jumped from the top of the waterfalls into the water at Gunlock State Park.

The search began Friday afternoon after witnesses said a man in his 30s jumped into the water and did not resurface, a spokesman for Utah State Parks said.

Utah State Parks Rangers, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Search and Rescue, and Bureau of Land Management law enforcement all responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.