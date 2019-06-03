SALT LAKE CITY — Provo residents and siblings Stephanie and Ezra Sosa grew up in a soccer family, but dance quickly became their passion.

"My dad was actually a soccer coach at BYU for seven years," Ezra Sosa told the Deseret News in a recent phone interview. "(But) I've never scored a goal in my life."

Stephanie Sosa, the older of the two siblings, started singing and acting at a young age. But when her coach moved away, the stubborn then-8-year-old refused to take voice or acting lessons from anyone else. So her mom decided to put her in ballet classes.

And because Stephanie Sosa and her brother are 14 months apart and grew up doing everything together, it didn't take long for Ezra Sosa to join.

"The moment she started dancing, I felt really left out," he said. "So that's when I started getting into (dance)."

Now, 10 years later, the close-knit siblings are about to watch their audition for the 16th season of "So You Think You Can Dance" — a show they watched religiously growing up — unfold on TV Monday, June 3.

"Every Monday night, we'd always watch the show,” Ezra Sosa said. “It was like Super Bowl Sundays."

When it came time for their audition, which airs on FOX at 8 p.m., both Ezra and Stephanie Sosa were nervous — but for different reasons. For Ezra Sosa, it was his first time, so he didn't really know what to expect. But for Stephanie Sosa, this was deja vu.

The 19-year-old dancer successfully auditioned for the show last year and made it to the Top 20 before being cut in a surprise round. That history with the show made her both more prepared and more nervous for this year's audition, she said.

"It was a little bit more nerve-wracking," she told the Deseret News over the phone. "I knew that going back I needed to be stronger, or they probably wouldn't take me."

To prepare for the audition this time around, Stephanie Sosa said she would do Bikram yoga, go to the gym and then practice with her ballroom competition partner for about three hours — and that was just in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, she would attend class at the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem — the same studio where Utah native and “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough studied.

"My life is pretty crazy. I just kind of train, train, train," Stephanie Sosa said.

Provided by Caroline Stegner Ezra and Stephanie Sosa were on the cover of the January 2019 issue of DanceSpirit Magazine. The brother and sister dance team auditioned for the 16th season of "So You Think You Can Dance." That audition airs on Fox at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

The Sosas auditioned for the show in Los Angeles, where they gathered with hundreds of hopeful dancers and performed in front of a "So You Think You Can Dance" producer.

"I really enjoyed … the dancers' energy, being able to watch the other contestants and being able to root for other people," Ezra Sosa said of his first audition for the show.

The Sosas were notified immediately whether they would advance to the next round or not — an outcome that will be revealed in the show's season premiere Monday night.

For Stephanie Sosa, a big part of auditioning for “So You Think You Can Dance” this time around was about proving herself and showing the judges how much she's improved from last year.

"I just want to be a voice amongst all the girls … that you can do anything if you work hard and put your mind to it," she said. "Doing great in the competition would be so awesome, but I just want to be a light in the dark."

But this time around, auditioning for the show with her brother has made it a special family affair — an experience for which Ezra Sosa is also grateful.

"All my memories growing up are in a dance studio with my sister," he said. "What better way to live your dream than with the person you love the most?"