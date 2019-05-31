SALT LAKE CITY — The second edition of the "Salt Lake Shootout" — which brings National Hockey League action to Vivint Arena — has a date.

The Los Angeles Kings will host the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason NHL game on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. MT, the arena announced Friday.

Los Angeles beat Vancouver 4-1 last season in the first year of a three-year agreement that brings preseason NHL hockey to Salt Lake City. Two Utah connections — forward Trevor Lewis of Cottonwood Heights and defenseman Daniel Brickley of Skyline High — were a part of the Kings last season.

Los Angeles will also play a preseason game at Vivint Arena in 2020.

“Vivint Smart Home Arena had an electric atmosphere last year as a big crowd enjoyed exciting NHL action in person,” Jim Olson, president of Vivint Arena, said in a news release. “We look forward to another great night of hockey and the opportunity to again showcase the LA Kings and NHL in Salt Lake City.”

Tickets for this year's game will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. at vivintarena.com and the Vivint Arena box office. Tickets start at $39 in the upper bowl and $70 in the lower bowl.