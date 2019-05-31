Park City firefighter Zach Smith swims to retrieve a volunteer victim in the Provo River during a Unified Fire Authority swift-water rescue class at Canyon Glen Park in Provo on Friday. Firefighters are dealing with record high water levels from a large snowpack and continued rain this spring, meaning rivers are running deep and fast. Friday's exercise allowed the firefighters to perform drills that exposed them to hazards they might encounter during a river rescue. If someone falls into a river, alert emergency responders immediately, look for ways to help from outside the water, keep an eye on them by moving downstream and reach out with long objects. And if your dog goes into the river, emergency responders say it's probably a better swimmer than you and not to go in after it.

