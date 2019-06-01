SALT LAKE CITY — Millie Bobby Brown knows how “Stranger Things” will end, and she’s not exactly excited about it.
Brown, who stars in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” told Digital Spy that she knows how the series will conclude and considers it to be dark.
“I know exactly what happens,” she said, adding, “Very dark.”
Not alone: David Harbor, who plays Hopper, had a different take on the ending. He told Digital Spy he knows “the end of the story, and I think it’s beautiful.”
But let’s hold on a second here.
Harbour said recently that the season 3 finale of “Stranger Things” will be “very very moving,” according to Complex.Comment on this story
- "Millie (Eleven) is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys," Harbour explains. "So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with."
- He added, "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving," Harbour said. "I think episode 8 is the most moving thing we've ever shot."