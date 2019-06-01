SALT LAKE CITY — Millie Bobby Brown knows how “Stranger Things” will end, and she’s not exactly excited about it.

Brown, who stars in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” told Digital Spy that she knows how the series will conclude and considers it to be dark.

“I know exactly what happens,” she said, adding, “Very dark.”

Not alone: David Harbor, who plays Hopper, had a different take on the ending. He told Digital Spy he knows “the end of the story, and I think it’s beautiful.”

But let’s hold on a second here.

Harbour said recently that the season 3 finale of “Stranger Things” will be “very very moving,” according to Complex.