SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” will air its season six finale on Sunday night, and we just got word about what it’ll be about.

In the finale, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) will make a major move that could affect her future while she attends the Founders’ Day Festival.

Meanwhile, an orphan character will struggle to accept his new life. And Bill Avery (Jack Wagner), who was in a relationship with Lori Loughlin’s character Abigail Stanton, will learn some big-time information about Henry Gowen, the main antagonist of the series (Martin Cummins).

There’s a good chance the show could end on a cliffhanger, according to the Business Times.

“It's nice to see that a big festival has been set for this episode, which is the highlight of the season finale. In here, viewers will see more of what to expect in the next season, as it might leave a cliffhanger so that fans would crave for more,” Business Times reports.

The finale comes after what’s been a busy season for “When Calls the Heart.” The Hallmark Channel show took a creative hiatus after one of its stars, Lori Loughlin, was cut from the show due to the college admissions scandal.

Reddit theories ran rampant for awhile about the fate of Loughlin’s character, mayor Abigail Stanton. When “When Calls the Heart” finally returned, the show explained that Abigail had left town to tend to her sick mother.

“When Calls the Heart” edited the show’s episodes to remove Loughlin’s scenes, which cut the episode total from 10 episodes to nine.

Watch an extended preview of the episode at the Hallmark Channel website. The episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.