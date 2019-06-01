SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin will face up to 40 years of prison time if she is found guilty in the college admissions scandal, BuzzFeed reports.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of California, according to The Associated Press.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Loughlin doesn’t feel she should plead guilty because she doesn’t think she did anything wrong, according to People magazine. Loughlin feels pretty confident that she won’t go to prison over the scandal.

“The more that (the attorneys) look at the alleged evidence against them, the better they feel about the case. Everyone is feeling more and more confident that this could end well for them,” a source told People magazine.

In fact, Loughlin and her team believe that a trial will help her case, according to Fox News.

“A trial drags things out and she would like to move forward, which she can’t do until it goes to trial," the source told People magazine. "But still, she feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty.”

Reports have suggested for a while that Loughlin wants to stand trial over the case since it might help her clear her name, as I reported for the Deseret News.

“Lori feels like so much damage has been done publicly that the only way for her to counter it is to fight this case in court. She feels like once all the evidence is presented, that people will understand how things happened,” according to People magazine.

“She doesn’t want to spend time in jail, but she knows that any sort of plea or conviction at this point will include jail time," a source told People magazine. "Her only chance of avoiding jail is to go to court and be found not guilty.”

But, according to BuzzFeed and CNN, Loughlin could face 40 years of prison time because “her two charges come with a maximum sentence of 20 years apiece. So she'll spend 40 years behind bars if she is found guilty and gets the maximum sentence on both,” BuzzFeed reports.

Meanwhile: Felicity Huffman, who took the initial plea deal, has been recommended to spend four months in prison, according to The New York Times.

Loughlin and Giannulli have an initial status conference set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Boston federal courthouse, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.