SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin regrets smiling so much during her initial court appearance for the college admissions scandal, according to another report from Us Weekly with an unnamed source.

The source told Us Weekly that Loughlin feels remorseful about how she appeared during her first courthouse appearance.

“Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source told Us Weekly. “But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be crew recruits for the University of Southern California.

Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded not guilty at the federal courthouse in Boston. Loughlin appeared at the courthouse to much fanfare. Literally. Fans were cheering for her as she arrived at the courthouse in a tan outfit, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Loughlin was seen smiling at the courthouse during the appearance.

Some Lori Laughlin superfans outside the courthouse in Boston today. pic.twitter.com/F2ZBEaNBzH — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) April 3, 2019

Multiple reports suggest Loughlin wants to go to trial because she believes she is innocent. In fact, Loughlin and Giannulli, who are actively involved in the court case and legal team, plan to claim ignorance in the trial.

“Everyone has seen snippets of the evidence, but there’s a lot more out there. When you look at it in context, you can argue that this is a woman who didn’t understand exactly what she was doing — and she was being counseled and guided by a man who this was his area of expertise," the source said, according to my report for the Deseret News. "When the evidence comes out, she’ll have a case to make. ... At this point, if she pleads guilty, she feels like the mitigating evidence will never see the light of day.”